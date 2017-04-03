Hogeye's altered route will keep runners focused

The Hogeye Marathon & Relays has radically changed its course, again.

The inaugural marathon in 1977 was an out-and-back from Fayetteville to the town of Hogeye. In 2003, to improve runner safety, the course was moved into Fayetteville and incorporated the local trail system.

For 2017, the Hogeye name has been kept, and past runners will see some familiar footpaths near Lake Fayetteville, but the majority of the course has been moved into Springdale and will showcase five of that city's parks.

Race director Tabby Holmes says the course was moved due to construction on Arkansas 112. The options were to shuffle the race south and make it hillier, or move it north to Springdale and make it flatter. The hope is a flatter course -- which is convenient to Interstate 49 -- will draw more racers.

Another change comes at the request of Springdale: holding the race Saturday as opposed to its traditional Sunday.

The Hogeye Marathon and Half-Marathon will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday at 100 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. There will be a 7-hour time limit for the 26.2-mile event. Runners who need more time can sign up at the Fitness Expo for a 6:30 a.m. start. Participants who need the extra half hour should be familiar with the course, as course marshals won't be at their posts until 7.

There is no 10K option, but a four-person team could run the marathon relay, which splits the distance into four legs varying from 4.7 miles to 8.5 miles. The first leg will begin at 7, and shuttles will take runners to and from the relay exchange points. There is also an option for the first-leg relay runner to continue on and do the entire half (or full) marathon for an extra fee.

A 5K run/walk will start just after the marathon, about 7:05 a.m.

Online registration is available until 1 p.m. Thursday. The marathon costs $100, the half-marathon $85, the 5K $37, and a relay team will pay $185. A 2-mile fun run at 1 p.m. Saturday costs $20 for adults, $15 for kids 13 and under.

No one younger than 15 will be allowed to participate in the marathon.

Packet pickup and late registration will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Fitness Expo in Holiday Inn Northwest Arkansas, 1500 S. 48th St. Late registration -- assuming the events aren't full -- will cost an extra $5 per runner. There will be no race-day registration.

There will be no pasta dinner or guest speaker this year, either. But there will be a Pig Trough After-Party for runners and volunteers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Race-day packet pickup will be available from 5 to 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the Springdale Downtown Alliance space in the First Security Bank Building near the starting line.

Runners will be chip-timed, and awards will be given three deep overall, and by sex and age group. Runners who complete the marathon, half-marathon or relay races will get a finisher's medal.

For those interested in record breaking, the marathon website divides its records by its course layout, so whoever wins this year's Hogeye will hold the course record at least for a year. The website states that 2018's Hogeye will also take place in Springdale, but for 2019 it just says "Location TBA."

For registration and more information, visit hogeyemarathon.com.

Wattle Hollow Retreat Center

What is the Wattle Hollow Retreat Center? The simple answer is that it's a retreat on 40 acres of woodlands about 30 minutes south of Fayetteville near Devil's Den State Park.

A more involved answer comes straight from the website: "Wattle Hollow has been a retreat for many a seeker." Also, "reaching inward in a safe place creates an opportunity for us to become sane and present. With the security of knowing who we are, we can befriend the land and each other. It is an experience in being and having enough, here and now."

Wattle Hollow will host two events this weekend:

• Dharma Day from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Interested parties will be immersed in the practice of Vipassana-style meditation and some light yoga. The day will be spent in noble silence, except for guiding instructions and group discussion. Lunch will be provided.

Don't know what Vipassana-style meditation or noble silence are? Not to worry, this is meant as an introduction for beginners and a refresher day for everyone else.

There is no cost, although donations will be accepted, and interested parties are asked to register by Wednesday.

• Nature Day with Joe Neal beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday at the top of the Wattle Hollow driveway. It' just a leisurely nature and birding walk led by Neal, who is billed (that pun really was unintentional) as an author and bird expert.

There is no cost to attend, but participants are encouraged to provide binoculars. There will be a pot-luck luncheon.

Wattle Hollow also offers personal retreats for a single person for $40 for the first two nights and $30 per night after. Couples pay $55 for the first two nights and $45 per night after.

The website adds that Wattle Hollow "is an experiment in conscious sobriety, so we ask that participants leave recreational drugs and alcohol at home."

For a virtual tour, detailed directions and contact information, visit wattlehollow.com.

ActiveStyle on 04/03/2017