Happy birthday. Expect inexplicable bouts of happiness. April's peace and tranquility will help you settle into a nice groove. There will be a boost of income in September.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The thrifty move saves money. There is no point in being wise with your pennies if it makes you foolish with your dollars.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You've served many. This is about you. Publicize your work. Tell your story. And dance for no one but yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The limitations that can bind us are many. Don't let one limit define you. You'll ultimately break through them all.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Everything you have and cherish requires maintenance to some degree. Relationships require the most now.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): In a movie, you love a character and then watch that character suffer. In reality, you love a character and then are a part of what happens.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Everyone has a different tolerance level. If you know you're leaving, what are you trying to prove by staying longer?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The rules of improvisation apply. Change the dynamics of a situation by changing who you are being.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Those close to you don't always know all they should. You'll have to educate and re-educate them about how to treat you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Because you are creative, you see more possibilities than others. Don't let all the options get in your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're allowed to play whatever role you want. Invent one. This is a time for experimentation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do your thing. Commit to the makeover. This isn't selfish. What you do for yourself also makes it better for others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The human brain is complicated. When it steers you wrong it will also be steering you right.

