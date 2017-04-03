• Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain announced that Millicent Garrett Fawcett, who campaigned for women's suffrage, will be the first woman honored with a statue in London's Parliament Square as part of next year's centenary of the first British women to vote.

• Tristian Myers, 20, pleaded guilty in Nampa, Idaho, to vehicular manslaughter for hitting and killing Leslie Nassar, an Australian humorist, with his pickup last year.

• John Kindt said drawings of an incomplete second Atlanta Cyclorama, which will go on display with the restored 150,000-square-foot cylindrical painting, were nearly destroyed when his great-grandfather Louis Kindt, one of the panoramas' painters, threw them out in the rain in a fit of rage.

• Vice Mayor Marc McGovern of Cambridge, Mass., has filed a policy order, which the City Council will consider, that urges the U.S. House to support an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, citing claims that Trump violated the Constitution's emoluments clause.

• Oscar Cantu Murguia, an executive of the Norte newspaper in Juarez, Mexico, wrote in a farewell letter in the paper that he is shutting it down because the rampant, unpunished killings of journalists in the country have made it too dangerous to go on.

• Derric Cooper, 35, faces an arson charge in a fire that damaged a Colorado Springs, Colo., church, with authorities saying he started a fire in an alcove to keep warm during a snowstorm.

• Angela Anderson of Ashland, Mo., whose daughter and son drowned in 2012 after suffering an electric shock while swimming near docks in Lake of the Ozarks, is supporting a proposed state law to set safety standards and require inspections at boat docks.

• Leslie McCrary is seeking the release from prison of her father, Robert Bates, who is serving a four-year manslaughter sentence for the April 2015 shooting death of Eric Harris, saying the former Oklahoma reserve deputy was attacked by other inmates and had to spend 23 hours a day confined, claims that a prison spokesman said are untrue.

• Tracy Stephenson, a London police inspector, reported that an unexploded World War II-era bomb found on the River Thames just yards from the starting line of the annual Oxford-Cambridge boat race was safely removed, allowing the event to go on as planned.

