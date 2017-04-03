Little Rock pizza place employee robbed after pulling over to check map, police say

A Little Rock pizza place employee was robbed at gunpoint by two aggressors who approached his car early Sunday morning after he pulled over to check his map, police said.

Little Rock police officer Hannah Thomas spoke with a 19-year-old Domino's Pizza employee who said he had just delivered a pizza in the 10100 block of W. 20th Street around 1 a.m. when he pulled over, according to a police report.

The employee said he looked up and saw two males standing by his red 2004 Pontiac Sunfire. One of them reportedly pulled out a handgun and yelled, "Open the door!"

The 19-year-old pulled out an undisclosed amount of cash from his back pocket and held it out of the vehicle, he told police. The gunman snatched the money and fled south with the other robber, the victim said.

Police reportedly searched the area but did not find either robber.