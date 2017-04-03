Home / Latest News /
Little Rock pizza place employee robbed after pulling over to check map, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:41 a.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
A Little Rock pizza place employee was robbed at gunpoint by two aggressors who approached his car early Sunday morning after he pulled over to check his map, police said.
Little Rock police officer Hannah Thomas spoke with a 19-year-old Domino's Pizza employee who said he had just delivered a pizza in the 10100 block of W. 20th Street around 1 a.m. when he pulled over, according to a police report.
The employee said he looked up and saw two males standing by his red 2004 Pontiac Sunfire. One of them reportedly pulled out a handgun and yelled, "Open the door!"
The 19-year-old pulled out an undisclosed amount of cash from his back pocket and held it out of the vehicle, he told police. The gunman snatched the money and fled south with the other robber, the victim said.
Police reportedly searched the area but did not find either robber.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock pizza place employee robbed after pulling over to check map, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
Alreadboy says... April 3, 2017 at 12:48 p.m.
With all the crime, I'm glad I don't live in Little Rock. We have a very low crime rate.
( permalink | suggest removal )
titleist10 says... April 3, 2017 at 1:02 p.m.
No discription of the robbers? Maybe black ?
( permalink | suggest removal )
itryed says... April 3, 2017 at 1:08 p.m.
I owned a famous pizza joint years ago. Would not deliver pizza over there. Least racist person you'll " talk" to today, but couldn't put my drivers in harms way. Unfortunate for innocent folks in that neighborhood, but it'll have to be WalMart pizza and they'll have to bake it themselves
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.