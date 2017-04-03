PHOTOS: Little Rock police investigating city's 16th homicide of year

Police are investigating a homicide Monday night in southwest Little Rock.

The department said on Twitter that officers were on the scene of a home in the 4300 block of Bruno Drive as of 10:45 p.m. Dispatch records show police were called to the scene for a shooting at 10 p.m.

A person of interest fled out the back of the residence and was caught on Baseline Road, police said at the scene.

The killing was the 16th so far in Arkansas' capital city.

No further information was available as of Thursday night.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: 2017 homicides in Little Rock, North Little Rock]

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.