Local sports briefs

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville wins River City Rumble

Maddy Prough shut out Greenwood for the second time in six days, and a trio of Bentonville players hit two-run home runs to lift the Lady Tigers to an 8-0 victory Saturday during the River City Rumble championship game in Van Buren. Haley Cornell hit a two-run shot — her seventh of the season — in the first inning, then Keelah Griffith hit her two-run blast in the fourth. Jordan Gartman then capped off a four-run burst in the seventh with her home run. Prough (11-0) held Greenwood to four hits and struck out seven over five innings. The senior right-hander has now gone 48 innings without allowing an earned run — a string that started in the seventh inning of a March 3 game against Vilonia. Bentonville (15-0), which extended its win streak to 37 games, started Saturday’s action with a 2-0 victory over Sheridan behind a one-hitter by Prough, then Cailey Cochran (4-0) threw another one-hitter in a 5-0 victory over Benton. The Lady Tigers then reached the championship with an 8-1 victory over White Hall as Prough threw a five-hitter and allowed an unearned run. Bentonville resumes 7A-West Conference play Tuesday at home against Rogers High.

West finishes 4-2 in Van Buren tourney

After splitting its two games Friday, Bentonville West won three of its four games Saturday during the River City Rumble in Van Buren. The Lady Wolverines (15-4) opened Saturday’s play by jumping out to a 5-0 lead and holding on for a 6-5 victory over Brookland behind two hits and two RBIs for Hallie Wacaser. West then routed Mena for a 12-0 victory as Brittany Crowson threw a one-hitter while Wacaser and Emily Roberson each hit a home run and combined for five RBIs. Emmy Biamont raced home on a wild pitch in the sixth inning and gave the Lady Wolverines a 5-4 victory over Dardanelle in their third game. Biamont entered the game as a pinch-runner for Roberson and was placed on second to start the inning because of tiebreaker rules, then moved to third on Anna Griffin’s sacrifice bunt before scoring. West, however, suffered a 4-1 loss to Scranton, which did all of its scoring in the first inning. The Lady Wolverines’ run came in the fifth as Griffin singled, then Biamont came in as a pinch-runner and scored on Sydney Sneed’s double. West returns to action today with a nonconference game at Siloam Springs.

Rogers Heritage wins Lady Cat Invitational

Brittney Dean’s two-run triple snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted Rogers Heritage to a 4-2 win over Farmington on Saturday in the final of the Lady Cat Invitational in Conway. Dean’s triple came after Lauren James and Sarah Pollock led off the top of the fourth with back-to-back singles. Both runners moved up on a groundout and Dean tripled to give the Lady War Eagles (6-8) the lead for good. Farmington pulled within 3-2 after 4, but Heritage added a run in the fifth as Kelsey Hamlin walked and courtesy runner Karli Ziem scored on a wild pitch. Dean and Alexa Enos each went 2-for-3 to lead the Lady War Eagles. Freshman Kayla Paulo picked up the win in the circle, allowing two runs (one earned) over five innings. She struck out four and walked two. Paige Devecsery took the loss for Farmington. Brandy Wallace and Kaylee Purifoy each had doubles for the Lady Cardinals. Heritage edged Conway 2-1 to reach the championship game on Hamlin’s walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the sixth. Hamlin and Pollock had two hits each for the Lady War Eagles, who went 3-0 in the event. Lora Brown also drove in a run. Pollock got the win, allowing a run (unearned) on one hit over six innings. She struck out six and walked six.

Rogers goes 2-2 in River City Rumble

After splitting two games Friday, Rogers High split two more on Saturday in the River City Rumble in Van Buren. The Lady Mounties (6-3) edged Atkins 3-1, but fell 5-1 to White Hall. Rogers jumped to a 2-0 lead after three innings and held off Atkins. But White Hall scored four times in the fourth to snap a 1-1 tie. Cassie Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in Rogers’ lone run in against White Hall. Sarah Hulsey also went 2-for-2 with a double. Sadie Beeman, took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) in four innings. In the win over Atkins, Jadyn Heinle went 1-for-3, drove in a run and scored one. Kaylan Melvin got the complete-game victory also added a single. She scattered four hits, struck out seven and walked one over six innings.

PREP SOCCER

Springdale Har-Ber wins Bishop Kelley title

Coach Cory Butler and the Wildcats capped an impressive week with a 3-0 win against Broken Arrow (Okla.) in the Bishop Kelley Invitational finals Saturday night. Har-Ber got goals from Sandro Ramirez, Jimmy Araujo and Ivan Fuentes in the championship match. The win was the fifth of the week for the Wildcats in a five-day span. Har-Ber knocked off Bentonville High, 3-1, Tuesday then beat Washington (Okla.) and Union in shootouts to advance to the tournament finals. The Wildcats, hours after beating Union, edged Bentonville West Friday night, 2-1. Butler’s club is now 9-1 overall and 3-1 in 7A-West play with roadtrips to Fayetteville and Van Buren ahead this week.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Ecclesia College 4-7, Dallas Christian 8-8

The Royals dropped a doubleheader on the road Saturday at Dallas Christian, falling 8-4 in the opener, and 8-7 in the nightcap. Ecclesia fell behind early in the opener and never recovered despite a four-run seventh inning. Cameron Dougherty was 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs in the loss. In the second game, the Royals rallied to tie the game 7-7 in the seventh inning, but Dallas Christian won it with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Dougherty was 2-for-3 with a 3 RBIs, and JT Stalnaker was 2-for-3 with a homer and 2 RBIs. Ecclesia (22-13) will return to action at Tyson Park today at 6 p.m. against Austin College.