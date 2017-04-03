2 planes make emergency landings at Little Rock airport

Two airplanes had to make emergency landings Sunday at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock, authorities said.

American Airlines Flight 3339 was headed from Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Sunday when it was diverted to Clinton National because of a mechanical issue that involved "an electrical odor in the cabin," according to a statement from American Airlines spokesman Sunny Rodriguez.

The Little Rock Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 5:34 p.m., said Capt. Edwin Woolf, agency spokesman.

The flight landed safely in Little Rock at 5:56 p.m. and was taxied to the gate, according to the statement from American Airlines.

There were no reported injuries on the flight, which carried 52 people, said Shane Carter, a spokesman for Clinton National.

About an hour earlier, another aircraft made an emergency landing in Little Rock after it reportedly lost avionics, Carter said.

Little Rock firefighters were dispatched to that incident at 4:46 p.m., Woolf said.

The flight was headed from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, Carter said.

The aircraft landed safely in Little Rock at 4:59 p.m., he said. There were no reported injuries, Carter said.

