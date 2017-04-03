No culprit found in ’16 NYC park blast

NEW YORK — Detective Paul Arroyo and Special Agent Peter D’Antonio are frustrated.

For nearly nine months, the investigators have tried to find out how exactly a small, clear plastic bag full of readily available, highly explosive chemicals found its way to Central Park on July Fourth weekend. The homemade concoction blew up when a park visitor stepped on it; the tourist from Virginia lost his left foot.

Arroyo, D’Antonio and other members of a team of New York police and federal agents have tracked down the origin of the bag, identified the chemicals in it and reviewed thousands of hours of video.

But so far finding out who is responsible for the homemade concoction that injured 19-year-old Connor Golden remains a mystery, despite a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.