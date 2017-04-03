Off the Wire

GOLF

Henley closes strong

Russell Henley made 10 birdies in the final round and closed with a 7-under 65 to win the Shell Houston Open in Humble, Texas, and earn the final spot in the Masters. Henley started the final round four shots behind and caught up to Sung Kang with five birdies in eighth holes. Henley fell back with a double bogey from the bunker on the par-3 ninth. They were tied with six holes to play when Henley ran off three consecutive birdies with two short putts on par 5s and a 35-foot putt on the par-3 14th. Kang, going for his first PGA Tour victory, didn’t make a birdie over his last 10 holes. Henley finished at 20-under 268 for a threeshot victory, the third of his career and first since 2014. Bryce Molder (Conway) finished tied for 69th at 4 over and won $14,070.

Jimenez survives Biloxi

Miguel Angel Jimenez made a birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Gene Sauers and win his second consecutive Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in Biloxi on Sunday. Jimenez looked as if he was going to win relatively easily on Sunday, with a two-shot lead going into No. 18 at Fallen Oak. But the 53-year-old Spaniard had a stunning double bogey on 18 to finish at 2-under 70 for the round. Sauers made par to force the playoff, but his second shot on the playoff hole found the bunker, and he couldn’t recover. Sauers started the final round with a oneshot lead after a superb 63 on Saturday, but shot a 71 on Sunday to fall just short of his first victory of the season. Steve Stricker, who shot a 65 for the lowest round Sunday, and Bernhard Langer were tied for third, one shot behind the leaders. Glen Day (Little Rock) finished tied for sixth at 9 under and won $54,400. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) was 2 under, good enough for a tie for 34th and $9,257.

MOTOR SPORTS

‘Tough-as-nails’ Ard dies

Sam Ard, a two-time champion of NASCAR’s second-tier series, has died. He was 78. Ard died Sunday in South Carolina. NASCAR called Ard “a tough-as-nails racer” in a statement confirming his death. Ard won titles in what is now known as the Xfinity Series in 1983 and 1984. He won 22 races in three seasons — just 92 career starts — and his average finishing position was an impressive fifth. Ard retired because of injuries suffered in the final race of the 1984 season. He suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease for much of the last two decades, and his financial hardships made him the face of the difficulties faced by many of NASCAR’s former stars.

TENNIS

Federer bests Nadal

Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal for the third time this year Sunday, 6-3, 6-4, to win the Miami Open in Key Biscayne, Fla., and become the tournament’s oldest men’s champion. Playing some of the best tennis of his career at age 35, Federer also beat his longtime nemesis in the Australian Open final in January and at Indian Wells two weeks ago. Federer was coming off a thrilling three-hour semifinal win over Nick Kyrgios, but nonetheless looked fresh against Nadal and erased all four break points he faced. Federer failed to take advantage of five early break-point chances himself but broke in the next to last game of both sets. Federer also won the tournament in 2005 and 2006. Nadal fell to 0-5 in Key Biscayne finals.

BASKETBALL

Rose out rest of season

Derrick Rose needs surgery to repair torn left knee cartilage and the New York Knicks say he will miss the rest of the season. Rose missed his third consecutive game Sunday against Boston. The Knicks announced that an MRI had revealed the injury and that Rose would require an arthroscope. Troubled by knee injuries throughout much of his career, Rose averaged 18 points in 64 games in his lone season with the Knicks. He will be a free agent this summer. The injury news was surprising, as Coach Jeff Hornacek said shortly before Sunday’s game that while Rose had been bothered by swelling in the knee, he believed he could play again this season.

Wall fined $15,000

Washington Wizards guard John Wall was fined $15,000 on Sunday by the NBA for what the league called “public criticism of the officiating.” Wall ripped the referees to the media after a 95-88 loss at Utah on Friday night, frustrated with the free throw discrepancy. The Jazz shot 31 times from the line to 15 for the Wizards. He said, “The way they’ve been officiating today doesn’t make no sense.” The announcement came before Washington played at Golden State on Sunday night. Wall also was hit with his 15th technical foul this season in the third quarter. The All-Star made contact with his right hand just below Rudy Gobert’s belt while fighting around a screen.

Bucks, Payton agree

The Milwaukee Bucks signed point guard Gary Payton II to a multiyear contract Sunday, giving the team some depth at that position for the playoff push. Payton provides some coverage in case rookie Malcolm Brogdon’s back problem linger. Brogdon missed his second consecutive game Sunday with back tightness against the Dallas Mavericks. He sat out Friday’s victory over Detroit and missed two games earlier in March with the same problem. Payton, 24, made 49 starts for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA D-League this season, and averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 32.7 minutes while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. He wasn’t picked in the 2016 NBA Draft after playing two seasons at Oregon State.

MOTOR SPORTS

Keselowski eases by Busch for victory

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Brad Keselowski passed Kyle Busch with 43 laps to go and pulled away to win for the first time in his career at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday.

The victory was the 23rd for Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion, and his second in the first six races of this season. It made him just the eighth active driver with a victory in the top series on NASCAR’s oldest and shortest oval.

“We’ve ran so good here … but something always happens and we haven’t been able to bring it home,” Keselowski said in victory lane.

“Martinsville is just one of those champion’s tracks. The guys that run well everywhere, run good here, and it’s really just an honor to win here.”

The victory was the first for Ford on the 0.526-mile oval since 2002, and gave Keselowski five consecutive top-five finishes this year.

Keselowski and Busch swapped the lead several times during a green flag run that began with 64 laps to go.

Keselowski had the lead coming out of a caution, but Busch quickly slipped underneath him to go back in front. Keselowski stalked him for 14 laps, the nose of his Ford inches from the rear bumper of Busch’s Toyota.

When he finally got around Busch again, he gradually pulled away, opening a lead of nearly two seconds that helped him when he also had to navigate around lapped traffic. He won by 1.8 seconds.

“All we did was put four tires on, and when we did, it went to junk,” Busch said of his car. “I hate it for our guys. They’ve deserved all year better finishes than what we’ve been able to produce, and here’s another one today. Just frustrating season so far.”

Busch led a race-high 274 laps and finished second, followed by Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon.

