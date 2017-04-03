On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: In a weak moment I let myself get talked into helping someone rob a convenience store, and now I'm in jail. I have ruined my life. I know I need God, but I guess it's too late.

-- J.B.

DEAR J.B.: No, it is never too late to turn to God and seek His help, no matter who we are or what we've done (or failed to do). The Bible's words are true: "The Lord is gracious and compassionate. ... The Lord is near to all who call on him" (Psalm 145:8, 18).

Do you remember the two men who were crucified at the same time as Jesus? They were hardened criminals and (along with Jesus) had been sentenced to death by the Roman authorities. As they were dying, one of the men mocked Jesus and wanted nothing to do with Him. But the other man turned to Jesus and in faith asked Him to forgive Him and save Him. He did. Jesus said, "I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise" (Luke 23:43).

In the same way, Christ wants to forgive you and welcome you into His family, and He will, as you turn to Him and trust Him for your salvation. The reason is because He loves you, just as He loved that criminal on the cross next to Him. The proof is that He was willing to become the final and perfect sacrifice for all your sins.

Don't let the sins and failures of the past keep you from Christ. You may regret what you've done. You may even hate yourself for it. But God doesn't hate you, and He wants to come into your life and set your feet on a new path. Ask Christ to come into your life today and He will.

