Monday, April 03, 2017, 2:06 p.m.

Pet dog shot, killed in Arkansas home while family was away, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:55 p.m.

Members of an Arkansas family returned home Sunday to find their dog had been shot and killed while they were away, officials said.

Craighead County sheriff's office Deputy Josh Miller went to a residence on County Road 337 in Jonesboro on Monday morning after getting a call about a dog that had been shot, he wrote in a report.

When Miller got there, 36-year-old Maria Loredo told him that she and her family came home around 3 p.m. Sunday and found their dog, Dots, had been shot and killed. Loredo said she had no idea who did it, the report said.

After inspecting the pet, Miller reported the gunshot wound appeared to be from a .22-caliber bullet.

No suspects were identified on the report.

