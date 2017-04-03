Subscribe Register Login

Monday, April 03, 2017, 2:02 p.m.

Police: Kidnapped girl jumps from moving car to escape man accused of rape

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:26 a.m.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — California officials say a 13-year-old girl jumped from a moving car Saturday to escape a man suspected of kidnapping and raping her and cutting his name into her skin.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported that police arrested 50-year-old Timothy Marble on charges of kidnapping, sexually abusing a minor and child abuse.

The girl told officials that she ran away from home. Police believe Marble picked her up at a gas station Friday in the wine country city of Napa.

Officials say Marble smoked marijuana with her before he raped her multiple times, injected her with methamphetamine and used a razor blade and knife to cut her leg and scratch his name.

Sgt. Spencer Crum said Marble called 911.

Police found the girl and took her to a hospital.

