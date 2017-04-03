Shaddy's clutch hit seals series victory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- A clutch hit by Carson Shaddy in the ninth inning led the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to an 8-5 victory over the University of Alabama on Sunday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The victory gives the Razorbacks (21-6, 7-2) their third consecutive Southeastern Conference series victory. The last time Arkansas opened SEC series play 3-0 was in 2009.

Tied 5-5 in the top of the ninth, Alabama walked Dominic Fletcher, who hit a two-run single in the third inning, to load the bases with two outs. That's when Shaddy, who was 0 for 3 on the afternoon and 1 for 12 in the series, hit a two-run single to right field to give Arkansas a 7-5 lead.

"I was just trying to visualize the at-bat coming about," Shaddy said. "I struggled all weekend, and it was apparent that I didn't have my regular game at the plate. I was just trying to stay through the middle and sit on a slider and not chase pitches down, so that is what I did when I was sitting over there, and it worked."

Shaddy also had a sacrifice fly in the second inning to give the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead.

"He was having a bad game at the plate," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "He made some really nice plays in the field, but it was all about that one at-bat when the game was really on the line, and that is what we try to tell them. You might be 0 for 4 with four [strikeouts], but when the fifth at-bat comes and the game is on the line, that's when you have to be able to focus."

The Razorbacks scored two runs in the third inning to take a lead 3-0 lead. Alabama answered in the bottom of the inning thanks to Kyle Kaufman's three-run home run over the left-field fence to tie it, 3-3.

Kaufman also hit an RBI single in the seventh inning to chip away at Arkansas' lead, 5-4. From there, the Crimson Tide tied the game again, 5-5, after Chandler Avant scored on a wild pitch.

"I just told them after the game that it was really an emotional roller coaster for both teams today," Van Horn said. "We get the lead and come back and get a couple infield hits, and that guy got a home run and before we knew it, it's tied. It was kind of back and forth, and they get a check swing, bounced one over our head, and we'd make a tough play, but it was just like one thing after another kept happening. We just tried to stay strong the best we could."

Arkansas finished with 13 hits and Alabama finished with nine. Chad Spanberger led the Razorbacks offense. He went 4 for 5 with 2 RBI and scored 2 runs. Fletcher finished with two hits. For Alabama (13-15, 2-7 SEC), Avant went 4 for 5 and scored two runs.

"There's got to be a point where after we look at the weekend, we can't say 'There's two or three plays or two or three pitches that cost us a win,'" Alabama Coach Greg Goff said. "We have to start winning those games. If we're going to make the postseason and do some things and win some series, we've got to be able to stop saying 'Man, there's two or three pitches or plays.' You've got to make those plays, make those pitches and get those at-bats."

The Razorbacks host Grand Canyon University on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., the first of a two-game series. They resume SEC play in Fayetteville on Friday with a three-game series against LSU.

