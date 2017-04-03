S. Africa looks at no-confidence motion

JOHANNESBURG -- South Africa's speaker of Parliament said she is considering an emergency motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma after he fired the country's widely respected finance minister last week.

Baleka Mbete said Sunday that she cut short an overseas trip to deal with the "serious parliamentary issues" that have arisen since Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet last week.

Mbete, speaking at Johannesburg airport upon her arrival from Bangladesh, said her office received a letter from the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, requesting that the national assembly, which is in recess until May 10, resume earlier to vote on the motion.

The request for the motion, which would result in Zuma having to step down if it is passed, must be assessed to see if it is compliant with Parliament's rules, she said.

"I must stress that I am alive to the extreme challenges and sense of anxiety our young democracy is going through at this moment," Mbete said.

Spain seeks EU backing for Gibraltar

BARCELONA, Spain -- Spain's top diplomat said Sunday that his government is urging the European Union to side with Madrid on the future of the British territory of Gibraltar, which lies at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula and Spain has long sought to reclaim.

Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis told Spanish newspaper El Pais that Madrid insists it should get a veto over any agreements regarding the strategic enclave as Britain prepares to leave the EU.

"We have spoken to our fellow [EU] members and institutions in recent weeks and have made clear Spain's position: When the U.K. leaves the EU, the member nation of the EU is Spain, and in the case of Gibraltar the EU is therefore obligated to side with Spain," Dastis said.

Brussels suggested last week that it was prepared to give Spain such a veto, angering and upsetting people in Gibraltar. Spain has long sought to regain control of the strategic territory that it has longed to reclaim since ceding its control to Britain in 1713.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday offered reassurances to Gibraltar that the U.K. remains steadfastly committed to the overseas territory and its 32,000 residents.

Serb premier leads presidential vote

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Serbia's powerful Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic was on his way to a landslide victory Sunday in a presidential election that was a test of his authoritarian rule in the Balkan region.

Official results are expected today.

Vucic, a former ultranationalist now a declared pro-European Union politician, was already widely expected to win the presidency by a high margin against 10 opposition candidates. He needed to win by more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff election on April 16 against one candidate who could marshal the entire opposition against him.

The prime minister since 2014, Vucic was expected to use a win to appoint a figurehead successor as prime minister and to transform the presidency from a ceremonial office into a more powerful post from which he could rule unchallenged.

The opposition has accused Vucic of muzzling the media and intimidating voters ahead of the election. Vucic denied the allegations, saying only he can bring stability to a region scarred by the wars of the 1990s, which Vucic supported at the time.

Protesters detained at Moscow rallies

MOSCOW -- Police in Moscow detained about three dozen people at unauthorized rallies in the Russian capital on Sunday, a week after anti-government protests broke out across the country.

The police presence was notably heavy in central Moscow. Pedestrians could only access Red Square by passing through metal detectors, and police blocked off Pushkin Square, traditionally a gathering point for demonstrations.

Twenty-nine people were arrested while trying to conduct a march on Triumphalnaya Square and seven others were detained at Manezhnaya Square.

Separately, well-known opposition activist Ildar Dadin was arrested while picketing outside a police station, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors political repression.

Dadin gained prominence in Russia's opposition community after being the first person sentenced to prison under harsh protest-suppression measures pushed through by the Kremlin in 2014.

