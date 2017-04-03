Slim Pickings

WHAT: Philadelphia Cheesecake

STATS: Vary by flavors. One cup of the cherry flavor contains 170 calories and 10 fat, 17 carbohydrate, zero fiber, 14 sugar and 2 fiber grams. Sold in boxes of two cups. (We found them near the cream cheese at Kroger, 8415 W. Markham St., Little Rock). More information at kraftrecipes.com.

THE SKINNY: Philadelphia introduces a new way to have your cheesecake and eat it too.

Actually four of them: Cherry, Milk Chocolate, Salted Caramel and Strawberry.

Boxes contain two segmented cups featuring a crustless, creamy cheesecake filling on one side and a sweet (or sweet-salty in the case of the caramel) topping on the other side.

Each cup is small (come on, it's cheesecake with fewer than 200 calories), but so is the dietary damage potential.

-- Jennifer Christman

ActiveStyle on 04/03/2017