Part of Arkansas peppered with heavy rain, strong winds; broken trees, downed power lines reported

A storm system brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to the southern part of the state Sunday, authorities said.

The thunderstorm system began moving through south Arkansas in the early afternoon, said Heather Cross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

South Arkansas saw between 2 and 2½ inches of rain, while the central and eastern parts of the state received between 1 and 1½ inches of rain, she said.

Cross said there was thunderstorm damage in Bradley, Desha and Drew counties.

"As we go on, we might get more reports in," Cross said.

There were reports of broken trees, downed power lines and approximately 60 mph wind gusts due to the thunderstorms, she said.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

At the peak of the power failures, 12,791 Arkansas Entergy customers were without power, said Julie Munsell, an Entergy spokesman. The peak of failures came about 6:15 p.m. Sunday, she said.

As of about 9:45 p.m., there were still about 6,900 Entergy customers without power in Arkansas, she said.

Munsell said there were about 2,600 customers in Ashley County still without power as of Sunday night, as well as 1,000 in Union County.

Metro on 04/03/2017