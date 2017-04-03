States look to run bear management
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:43 a.m.
JACKSON, Wyo. — Grizzly bears continue to expand their range amid an ongoing effort to turn over management of the bears from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to the states of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, a federal official said.
“We’ve seen an 11 percent change in increasing range in just a couple of years,” Frank van Manen, head scientist of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, said last week at a meeting in Jackson.
Since coming under the protection of the Endangered Species Act, grizzlies have steadily expanded their habitat outward from the population’s core in Yellowstone National Park.
Twenty-seven percent of grizzly range within the region is now outside a “demographic monitoring area” where bear numbers are assessed annually.
The population of grizzlies within the monitoring area has fallen for two consecutive years, from about 750 animals to 690.
