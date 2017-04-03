Style: Batter up! Dickey-Stephens Park preps to play ball

North Little Rock’s Dickey-Stephens Park, the Arkansas Travelers’ home since 2007, is mostly empty on a brilliant and clear Monday morning in late March, but there is work being done.

“It’s cram time,” says Greg Johnston, the 52-year-old park superintendent.

Johnston and his full-time crew of nine are working steadily to have the field and what surrounds it in perfect condition for the first pitch at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday.

