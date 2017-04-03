What nickname was shared by Elvis Presley and Clark Gable?
What race is called "The Run for the Roses"?
Whom did Robert Ford kill?
What were the names of the two sons of Ozzie and Harriet?
What song contains the lyrics "Hang your head over, hear the wind blow"?
He is California's longest-serving governor.
Who was the Mohican companion of Natty Bumppo?
The BOMC was a club established in 1926. Identify it.
In which play was Willy Loman a major character?
ANSWERS
The King
The Kentucky Derby
Jesse James
David and Ricky
"Down in the Valley"
Jerry Brown
Chingachgook
The "Book-of-the-Month Club"
Death of a Salesman
ActiveStyle on 04/03/2017
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Americana
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Super Quiz: Americana
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.