Monday, April 03, 2017, 1:56 a.m.

Super Quiz: Americana

This article was published today at 1:44 a.m.

  1. What nickname was shared by Elvis Presley and Clark Gable?

  2. What race is called "The Run for the Roses"?

  3. Whom did Robert Ford kill?

  4. What were the names of the two sons of Ozzie and Harriet?

  5. What song contains the lyrics "Hang your head over, hear the wind blow"?

  6. He is California's longest-serving governor.

  7. Who was the Mohican companion of Natty Bumppo?

  8. The BOMC was a club established in 1926. Identify it.

  9. In which play was Willy Loman a major character?

ANSWERS

  1. The King

  2. The Kentucky Derby

  3. Jesse James

  4. David and Ricky

  5. "Down in the Valley"

  6. Jerry Brown

  7. Chingachgook

  8. The "Book-of-the-Month Club"

  9. Death of a Salesman

ActiveStyle on 04/03/2017

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Americana

