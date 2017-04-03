Super Quiz: Americana

What nickname was shared by Elvis Presley and Clark Gable?

What race is called "The Run for the Roses"?

Whom did Robert Ford kill?

What were the names of the two sons of Ozzie and Harriet?

What song contains the lyrics "Hang your head over, hear the wind blow"?

He is California's longest-serving governor.

Who was the Mohican companion of Natty Bumppo?

The BOMC was a club established in 1926. Identify it.