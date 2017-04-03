Trial saga trails off in stories on assault

A little known fact of the newspaper trade is how often readers let us know what they're thinking. And that is seldom. A few subscribers are chatty correspondents, but the vast majority of y'all won't pick up the phone or fire off a letter until we mess up.

I don't want to get facts wrong just to draw you out, Helpful Reader, and the 100-year-old newspapers Old News consults have left some puzzling gaps. Anyone with better research, please pipe up.

In March 27's column, we met lumberman Leo Krouse (1873-1926), founder of the Texarkana Casket Co., whose salesmen traveled the Southern states. We met him because the March 27, 1917, Arkansas Gazette carried a report that he had offered the services of his coffin factory to the nation, which was about to declare war on Germany.

For more than 30 years, Krouse was an energetic businessman in Texarkana. Far away in Little Rock, the Gazette knew about Leo and his wife, Esther, and took note of their comings and goings.

After years of reports about his service in civic, state and national causes and his charity work, in 1921, this patriotic citizen was beaten in broad daylight in the busy center of his beloved Texarkana. Here's the Gazette from Aug. 16, 1921, page one:

Hearing Postponed

Texarkana, Aug. 15 -- The assault made on Leo Krouse, former president of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, by Elisha Barber, widely known farmer and stock raiser, living 13 miles east of town, late Saturday afternoon, continues to be one of the chief topics of discussion on the streets. Barber's trial had been set for tomorrow, but it was announced today that Krouse's injuries are so severe that he will not be able to attend court for several days, consequently a continuance of the hearing doubtless will be ordered when the case is called Tuesday.

Mr. Krouse was knocked down and brutally beaten and kicked about the head and face late Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Broad street and State Line avenue, in the heart of the business district, and while the immediate vicinity was crowded with people. Barber ... was arrested, but made $360 bond.

It is said the trouble resulted from a dispute over a timber deal. Barber said Krouse had failed to carry out the terms of an oral agreement.

Farmer Arrested Again

Texarkana, Aug. 17 -- E.F. ("Lige") Barber, farmer, who was arrested Saturday on a charge of assault and battery on Leo Krouse, has been arrested on an additional warrant charging him with assault with intent to kill. He furnished $1,000 bond yesterday afternoon, pending a hearing, which was set for Aug. 29.

According to attorneys, Mr. Krouse will be unable, because of his injuries, to attend court sooner. Local business men, friends of Krouse, have employed one of the leading law firms to assist Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert G. Cook in the prosecution.

Charge Is Less Serious

Texarkana, Aug. 29 -- Elisha F. Barber, a well known and well to do farmer and stock raiser, living 15 miles east of the city, was given a hearing on a charge of assault with intent to kill in the Municipal Court this morning. The charge grew out of an attack made by Barber on Leo Krouse, former president of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, about two weeks ago when Krouse was terribly beaten and kicked about the head and face, his injuries being such a nature as [kept] him confined at home until a day or two ago. Judge Barney discharged Barber on the charge of assault with intent to kill, but ordered him held for assault and battery on which he will be given a hearing tomorrow.

Given Change of Venue

Texarkana, Aug. 31 -- E.F. Barber, well known farmer and stockman, was granted a change of venue for his trial on a charge of assault and battery on Leo Krouse, former president of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, yesterday. The motion was granted by Municipal Judge Barney, who transferred the case to Fouke in Beech township for trial. Barber's lawyers contended that he could not secure a fair and impartial trial in Texarkana.

OK. The population (hence, jury pool) on the Arkansas side of Texarkana in the 1920 U.S. Census was 8,257 (Texas side was 11,480). Eleven miles to the south in Miller County, Fouke's population in 1920 was 319. Fouke could be a rough place. "No less than a dozen men met violent deaths on the streets of Fouke or in close proximity between 1921 and 1936," the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture states. "Many of them were related to the illegal liquor traffic. The nearness of Fouke to three other states made it easy for people to commit crimes and then head for the border."

Gazette archives don't report on the trial, but the fact that Barber was elected sheriff of Miller County the next year suggests ....

I do not know what it suggests.

Barber had been arrested before for beating someone in the street. In 1917 he punched an off-duty Texarkana patrolman and paid a fine for fighting.

Here is another, more sobering fact: On Oct. 30, 1925, Miller County Sheriff Elisha Franklin "Lish" Barber died during a gunfight in a Texarkana grocery store co-owned by a former city chief of police and the town constable. We'll look at reports about this awful event next week, but just know that Barber was killed in the line of duty. His deputy also died.

Earlier that same year, Leo Krouse left Texarkana.

Texarkana Casket

Maker Will Direct

Memphis Company

Texarkana, May 17 -- It was announced today that Leo Krouse, president and founder of the Texarkana Casket Company and for 35 years one of the most active leaders in the city's commercial and civic affairs, will move to Memphis, Tenn., where he has been named vice-president and general manager of the Memphis Coffin Company. He will, however, retain his business holdings here and will remain chairman of the Board of Directors of Texarkana Casket Company.

Mr. Krouse has served two terms as president of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and for 10 years was president of the local Jewish congregation. During the World War he served as chairman of two Liberty Loan drives and also as industrial supervisor for his district. He is a 33rd degree Mason, a Shriner, Elk and Rotarian. He left for Memphis tonight, Mrs. Krouse and two daughters will follow him later.

Krouse died June 10, 1926, in Memphis. He was 53 years, one month and nine days old. His death certificate (register.shelby.tn.us) lists the cause as lobar pneumonia, with chronic nephritis contributing.

His body was returned to Texarkana, where he is buried in Mount Sinai Memorial Park (State Line-Hebrew Section). Esther lies there, too.

Next week: New Miller County Sheriff Says Law Must Be Enforced

Helpful Reader, if you know more about this Old News, please email:

cstorey@arkansasonline.com

ActiveStyle on 04/03/2017