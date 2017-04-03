Home / Latest News /
Truck carrying 15 tons of vegetables tips over on highway
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:39 a.m.
BERLIN — A stretch of Germany's autobahn was partially shut down Sunday after a truck carrying 15 tons of vegetables tipped over, spilling its contents across the highway near the eastern city of Magdeburg.
Police said the truck went off the A14 autobahn and hit a highway bank Sunday morning, causing the trailer to tip over and strew its load of tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers across the road, the dpa news agency reported.
The truck's 34-year-old driver and its 36-year-old passenger were not hurt in the accident.
A southbound section of the German highway was shut down so crews could clean up the mess.
