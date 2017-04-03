Subscribe Register Login

Monday, April 03, 2017, 11:29 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Truck carrying 15 tons of vegetables tips over on highway

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:39 a.m.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Facebook



BERLIN — A stretch of Germany's autobahn was partially shut down Sunday after a truck carrying 15 tons of vegetables tipped over, spilling its contents across the highway near the eastern city of Magdeburg.

Police said the truck went off the A14 autobahn and hit a highway bank Sunday morning, causing the trailer to tip over and strew its load of tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers across the road, the dpa news agency reported.

The truck's 34-year-old driver and its 36-year-old passenger were not hurt in the accident.

A southbound section of the German highway was shut down so crews could clean up the mess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Truck carrying 15 tons of vegetables tips over on highway

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online