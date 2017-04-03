Winner has yet to claim record $177M jackpot prize in Arkansas

The winner of the highest jackpot in Arkansas’ history has yet to claim the $177 million prize three days after it was announced, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials said Monday.

That ticket, one of three Mega Millions quick picks bought by the winner, was purchased at the One Stop Valero on East 22nd Street in Stuttgart.

After Friday’s drawing, the winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

The winning numbers were 17, 24, 27, 32 and 58, with the Mega Ball number of 10 and the Megaplier of 3.

In a statement Monday afternoon, lottery director Bishop Woosley urged the ticket holder to call the lottery headquarters in Little Rock to collect the money.

“This is a life-changing event for the winner,” Woosley said in a statement. “We would like to make this process as easy as possible for the lucky winner.”

The ticket has a cash value of $107 million before taxes. After taxes, the winnings would be between $70 and $75 million.

The Stuttgart gas station is also eligible for a $50,000 selling bonus, according to the lottery.