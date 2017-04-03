Subscribe Register Login

Monday, April 03, 2017, 8:35 a.m.

Woman injured in Little Rock house fire

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

A woman was hospitalized Sunday night after she was pulled from a burning house in Little Rock, authorities said.

Little Rock firefighters were dispatched at 8:11 p.m. to 3219 W. Seventh St. on a report of a fire, said Capt. Edwin Woolf, agency spokesman.

When they arrived on the scene, the unidentified victim had been pulled from the home by a passer-by and smoke was coming from the house, he said.

Emergency medical personnel took the woman by ambulance to a hospital, Woolf said. The victim's condition was not known Sunday night.

The fire at the residence appeared to be contained to one room, he said.

Metro on 04/03/2017

Print Headline: Woman injured in LR house fire

