Woman injured in Little Rock house fire
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A woman was hospitalized Sunday night after she was pulled from a burning house in Little Rock, authorities said.
Little Rock firefighters were dispatched at 8:11 p.m. to 3219 W. Seventh St. on a report of a fire, said Capt. Edwin Woolf, agency spokesman.
When they arrived on the scene, the unidentified victim had been pulled from the home by a passer-by and smoke was coming from the house, he said.
Emergency medical personnel took the woman by ambulance to a hospital, Woolf said. The victim's condition was not known Sunday night.
The fire at the residence appeared to be contained to one room, he said.
