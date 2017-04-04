The 15-under Arkansas Wings loaded with talent

The 15-under Arkansas Wings Elite EYB has several talented prospects and expectations were high going into the spring and summer circuit.

The young talent dominated their way to the 15-under title at Real Deal in the Rock on Sunday.

West Memphis freshman forward Chris Moore, 6-6, 200 led the Wings with 22 points and 13 rebounds in the 65-27 victory over the Arkansas Hawks for the championship. He reports an offer from Memphis while drawing interest from Arkansas, Marquette, Murray State and others.

Two Jacksonville Lighthouse freshmen, shooting guard Gerald Doakes, 6-1, 130 had 16 points, 4 assists while point guard Devonte Davis, 6-1, 132 recorded 15 points and 5 assists. Wings Coach Antonio Buchanan believes the duo will have their fair share of attention from college coaches.

“He’s starting to put it together as far as knowing the game of basketball and he’s understanding the work ethic part as well,” said Buchanan of Doakes. “He kind of idolizes Malik Monk so he’s been really paying attention to the way he’s worked and he has a lot of conversations with him as well. He’s teaching him as well. Once he puts it together, he’s going to be real special.”

Buchanan believes Davis has a very high ceiling.

“He’s a wiry kid, good court vision,” Buchanan said. “He’s a nice floor general. He’s sneaky a little bit with his athletic ability because now he’s above the rim and his pull up game has gotten better. He had a good season for Lighthouse. He led the team to the semi-finals. He’s going to be a special kid. He’s one to watch out for.”

Guard Madison Peaster, 6-1, 170 scored 10 points and 4 assists in Sunday's championship game.

An eighth grader at Horace Mann, Peaster is physically mature for his age along with having a nice skill set. His father is 6-6 and played basketball for Iowa from 1990-1992 after starring at Sylvan Hills.

“He’s a one of kind kid,” Buchanan said. “He’s in the eight grade, but we’re going to play him up. He’s going to be an elite guard to deal with on the circuit . He has good court vision, he’s savvy on the floor. I think he’s going to fit right in. I don’t think it’s going to be an eighth grader learning how to play on the elite level. He already has that.”