Fixed on 6

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- North Carolina turned a free-throw shooting contest into its sixth national championship, washing away a year's worth of heartache.

Justin Jackson delivered a go-ahead three-point play with 1:40 left Monday night and North Carolina pulled away for a 71-65 victory over Gonzaga in front of 76,168 at University of Phoenix Stadium.

"They wanted redemption," Williams said of his team, which lost last year's title game to Villanova on a three-pointer at the buzzer. "I put it on the locker room up on the board -- one of the things we had to be tonight was tough enough. I think this group was tough enough tonight."

North Carolina players said last year's defeat fueled them to spend extra time on the practice court and in the weight room.

"I wanted to see this confetti fall on us and we're the winners," said Carolina's Joel Berry II, who led the Heels with 22 points. "We came out here and we competed. It came down to the last second, but we're national champs now."

Berry, along with most of Coach Roy Williams' players, returned for another run. And it was a bumpy one, at times.

The Tar Heels (33-7) won for the first time all season when they were outrebounded, and prevailed despite going 4 for 27 on three-pointers and 26 for 73 overall.

Gonzaga, helped by eight consecutive points by Nigel Williams-Goss, took a 65-63 lead with 1:52 left, but the next possession was the game-changer.

Theo Pinson zipped a pass to Jackson under the basket, and Jackson converted the shot and the ensuing free throw to give North Carolina the lead for good. Moments later, Williams-Goss twisted an ankle and could not elevate for a jumper that would've given the Bulldogs the lead.

Isaiah Hicks made a basket to push the lead to 68-65 with 25 seconds left. Then Kennedy Meeks, in foul trouble all night, blocked Williams-Goss' shot and Jackson got a slam on the other end to polish off Gonzaga and add shine to the school's sixth championship trophy.

Williams got his third title, putting him one ahead of his mentor, Dean Smith, and behind only John Wooden, Adolph Rupp and Mike Krzyzewski.

"I think of Coach Smith, there's no question," Williams said. "I don't think I should be mentioned in the same sentence with him. But we got three because I've got these guys with me and that's all I care about right now -- my guys."

Berry recovered from ankle injuries to lead the Tar Heels, but needed 19 shots for his 22 points. Jackson had 16 on a 6-of-19 shooting, and, the Tar Heels actually shot a percentage point worse than they did in Saturday night's semifinal victory over Oregon.

There were 27 fouls called in the second half, and it contributed to keeping Meeks, Gonzaga's 7-footers Przemek Karnowski and Zach Collins and others on the bench in foul trouble.

Both teams ended up shooting 27 free throws, with North Carolina making 15 and Gonzaga good on 17.

One odd sequence occurred with 8:02 left.

Berry got called for a foul while stripping the ball from Karnowski's hands. But as Karnowski flailed after the ball, he was called for a flagrant foul after grabbing Berry around the neck.

Karnowski made two free throws to tie the game at 52-52. Berry missed his free throws, but Carolina retained possession because of the flagrant foul, and retook the lead when Tony Bradley rebounded his blocked shot and scored to put North Carolina in front 54-52.

Bulldogs Coach Mark Few said he might have wanted a video review by the referees after a scrum under the Carolina basket with 50 seconds left. A held ball was called, which gave possession to the Tar Heels and set up the Hicks layup to put Carolina ahead by three. Television replays showed Meeks' hand was out of bounds.

"That was probably on me," Few said. "From my angle, it didn't look like an out-of-bounds situation or I would have called a review. That's tough to hear."

The Bulldogs tried to keep the big picture in mind -- they had the lead in the national title game with less than two minutes to play.

"We broke the glass ceiling everyone said we couldn't break," Johnathan Williams said.

And North Carolina got over a hump that, at times this season, felt like a mountain.

