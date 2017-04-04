6 inmates on Arkansas' death row seek more time for clemency bids

Six of the eight Arkansas inmates scheduled to die this month want a judge to delay their executions so they can seek a deeper review of their clemency requests.

A federal court hearing is scheduled Tuesday on the inmates' attempt to delay the executions. The state said in court papers filed Monday that a delay would effectively halt the executions because a key lethal drug expires April 30.

The inmates say the state Parole Board is obligated to provide a "significant and individualized" review of clemency requests but that Arkansas' setting a "frantic pace" for executions prevents it from doing so.

Arkansas intends to execute eight prisoners in an 11-day period starting April 17.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.