AG orders review of police fix-up

Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered Justice Department officials to review modification agreements with troubled police forces nationwide, saying it was necessary to ensure these pacts do not work against the Trump administration's goals of promoting officer safety and morale while fighting violent crime.

In a two-page memo released Monday, Sessions said agreements reached previously between the department's Civil Rights Division and local police departments -- a key legacy of the Barack Obama administration -- will be subject to review by his two top deputies, throwing into question whether all of the agreements will stay in place.

The memo was released not long before the department's civil-rights lawyers asked a federal judge to postpone until at least the end of June a hearing on a sweeping police revamp agreement, known as a consent decree, with the Baltimore Police Department that was announced just days before President Donald Trump took office.

"The Attorney General and the new leadership in the Department are actively developing strategies to support the thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country that seek to prevent crime and protect the public," Justice Department officials said in their filing.

"The Department is working to ensure that those initiatives effectively dovetail with robust enforcement of federal laws designed to preserve and protect civil rights."

Sessions has often criticized the effectiveness of consent decrees and has vowed in recent speeches to more strongly support law enforcement.

Since 2009, the Justice Department opened 25 investigations into law enforcement agencies and has been enforcing 14 consent decrees, along with some other agreements.

Civil-rights advocates fear that Sessions's memo could particularly imperil the status of agreements that have yet to be finalized, such as a pending agreement with the Chicago Police Department.

The Baltimore agreement, put in after the April 2015 death of Freddie Gray after an injury in police custody, calls for changes including training officers on how to resolve conflicts without force.

The Justice Department asked for 90 additional days to assess whether the agreement fits with the "directives of the president and the attorney general,"according to the filing Monday evening in U.S. District Court of the District of Maryland. U.S. District Judge James Bredar had scheduled the public hearing for Thursday.

A Section on 04/04/2017