Alarmed by wave of crime

At our weekly margarita outing last week, two gals needed a drink more than usual.

Said one friend, sitting down with a giant sigh, "My car got broken into last night."

Another friend's eyes bugged out, and she shrieked, "Are you kidding?! Mine did too!"

Out of our group of four Little Rock residents, half had experienced a property crime in the last 24 hours. That was surprising enough, especially considering these women live in two different parts of town -- Chenal Valley and Otter Creek. But there would be more to this story.

First, just the facts.

Here's Friend One's story:

My car was in my driveway and unlocked (my car is older and the locks don't always deploy). Someone came by in the early morning hours -- our dog barked, but I thought it was the newspaper deliverer -- and broke into my console.

I am sure he was disappointed to find dog poop bags, rocks from the Buffalo River and toothpicks.

She estimates the damage to her console will cost $600 to fix. And she ought to know. She incurred a similar expense after a break-in two years ago in a different part of town.

Here's Friend Two's story:

Ironically, after receiving a reminder from a Nextdoor (the app, not literally) neighbor about locking up cars, my husband left my car door unlocked when he moved my car.

The next morning, after noticing my interior car lights were on, I discovered someone had gone through my glove box. They also hit up my console, but there wasn't anything in it. Interestingly, I have a very large box of tools and such in the very back that was untouched. Sunglasses were in a different place, which made me think they looked at them to see if they had any value (they didn't). I think they were looking for drugs, loose cash and small electronics.

Like with Friend One, the thieves didn't make off with anything. They just made a mess. Says Friend Two dryly: "These people were not courteous enough to pick up after themselves."

I'm aware that Little Rock has seen its fair share of property crimes. I not only work at the newspaper, I read it. I watch local news. I (when I'm not in the middle of a no-social-media Lenten vow) stay connected online and marvel at the brazen antics of criminals caught on residents' shared surveillance camera videos.

There's a reason that the Little Rock Police Department recently began issuing Breaking and Entering (Auto) and Theft Prevention Report Cards on parked cars to raise awareness. Secured cars get a "Pass" grade; cars with unlocked doors, open windows and valuables in plain view get a "Fail."

All of this was on my mind that evening as I pulled into my gated community, locked my car inside the garage and turned on the alarm.

And it still would be in my thoughts the next morning as I read the previous night's email and saw a message from our homeowner's association chairman with an all-caps subject: "SAFETY ALERT!"

The message read: "Last night, March 28th, we had a car break-in ...."

Yes, the very same night that criminals broke into my friends' cars, my west Little Rock neighborhood -- nine miles from Friend One and another nine miles in a different direction from Friend Two -- was hit too. Not only did the perpetrators manage to get inside our gate, they also managed to steal a gate opener from a car in case they wish to return (fortunately those can be shut off/reprogrammed).

One neighbor reported his security camera captured the criminals in the act. The men drove into the subdivision, parked and then "slowly, methodically in a very calm and deliberate manner" tried the handles of each car parked on the street, before eventually driving away.

Such car break-ins can happen anytime and anywhere. But we can do things to deter them.

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola said as much in his State of the City address last week: "On the stolen vehicle and auto breaking and entering front, we saw substantial increases last year. I, along with city directors, attended multiple meetings with neighborhood associations and citizens urging them to take all of their valuables out of their vehicles and to lock their cars. Most of our stolen vehicles and auto B&E's are based on easy opportunity -- unlocked cars and valuables or keys or key fobs left in the car."

We can double-check that our doors are locked and our windows are closed, even when we're just going to be parked for a few minutes. We can make sure we don't leave items like keys, purses, book bags, phones, electronics, identification, wallets and cash visible inside our cars (it's always better not to leave them there at all). We can guard our gate openers and garage door openers. No one wants a car break-in leading to a home break-in.

We can make sure we park in well-lighted spaces in public and driveways at home (if not garages; maybe it's time to clean out that clutter so we can actually fit a car or two in there). We can report suspicious activity to law enforcement. And we can communicate with our neighbors via social media.

Or, even better, over margaritas.

