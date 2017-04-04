Alaska man arrested at Arkansas park faces 76 counts of sexual abuse, assault

An Alaskan man wanted on charges of sexual abuse and assault was taken into custody near a swing set at a Searcy park Monday afternoon, officials said.

Jeffrey Jackson, 51, of Bethel, Alaska, was booked into the White County jail on 76 counts of charges including sexual abuse of a minor and sexual assault, said Kevin Sanders, supervisory deputy for the U.S. Marshals Service for Eastern Arkansas.

Alaskan officials had issued warrants for Jackson and contacted Arkansas authorities to let them know he had family in Searcy and could be residing there, Sanders said.

U.S. marshals found the house that Jackson could be staying at and were on their way when they spotted him driving a white Chevrolet Impala, Sanders said.

Officials followed Jackson to Yancey Park at 950 Skyline Drive, where he pulled up next to a swing set, parked, rolled down the windows and "just sat there," Sanders said.

Jackson was arrested and will be extradited to Alaska later this week, Sanders said.