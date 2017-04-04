Arkansas man accused of running over wife to undergo mental evaluation

TEXARKANA — A Texarkana man facing a criminally negligent homicide charge for allegedly running over his wife with his truck has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

The Texarkana Gazette reported that 35-year-old Lucas Connor McCarley, who is accused of causing the 2016 death of 35-year-old Casey McCarley, appeared in court for a pretrial hearing Monday morning.

Public Defender Matt Stephens told Circuit Judge Brent Haltom that a previous brain injury McCarley suffered could be affecting his mental state. Stephens requested an evaluation to determine if McCarley is criminally responsible for his behavior and whether he is fit to proceed to trial.

Proceeding in McCarley's criminal cases will be halted until the court has received the evaluation's findings.

McCarley is being held in the Miller County jail on a $150,000 bond.