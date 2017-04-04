Arkansas man dies after pickup hits fence, tree

An Arkansas man was killed in Garland County after his pickup ran into a fence and a tree Friday afternoon, officials said.

Larry J. Carrington, 60, of Hot Springs was driving a 2001 GMC pickup south in the 900 block of Burchwood Bay Road in Hot Springs shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The pickup left the roadway and hit a fence and a tree, police said.

Carrington suffered fatal injuries. No one else was hurt in the wreck, police said.

Conditions were reportedly clear and dry at the time.

At least 117 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.