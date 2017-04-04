Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, April 04, 2017, 11:49 a.m.

Arkansas revenue falls below expectations for March

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:34 a.m.

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas finance officials say a change in corporate tax filing due dates resulted in the state's revenue in March falling just more than $50 million below expectations.

The state Department of Finance and Administration report released Tuesday says net available revenue last month totaled $345 million — $50.2 million below forecast and nearly $69 million below March 2016.

Finance officials say Corporate Returns and Extension payments that were previously due in March were shifted to April under federal and state laws.

The state's year-to-date net available general revenue totals $3.7 billion, about $50 million below the same point last year and about $65 million below forecast.

