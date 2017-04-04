Home / Latest News /
Arkansas revenue falls below expectations for March
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:34 a.m.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Facebook
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas finance officials say a change in corporate tax filing due dates resulted in the state's revenue in March falling just more than $50 million below expectations.
The state Department of Finance and Administration report released Tuesday says net available revenue last month totaled $345 million — $50.2 million below forecast and nearly $69 million below March 2016.
Finance officials say Corporate Returns and Extension payments that were previously due in March were shifted to April under federal and state laws.
The state's year-to-date net available general revenue totals $3.7 billion, about $50 million below the same point last year and about $65 million below forecast.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas revenue falls below expectations for March
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.