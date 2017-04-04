Arkansas Senate OKs a must for its ethics code

The Senate approved a resolution to create a rule to require senators to sign a form each January in which they acknowledge their understanding of that chamber's code of ethics.

Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, told senators that the Senate adopted this resolution in honor of the late Sen. Stanley Russ of Conway.

It's the interest of the Senate to highlight the importance of its code of ethics and remind the senators each year of the importance of conducting themselves with integrity, and that senators "want to hold themselves to the highest professional, moral and ethical standards at all times," Rapert said in reading from the resolution.

-- Michael R. Wickline

A Section on 04/04/2017