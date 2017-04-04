Arkansas Supreme Court grants emergency stay, keeps execution drug info secret

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a request for an emergency stay, keeping confidential information about a drug planned for use in the executions of eight death-row inmates this month.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office said in a statement that it was pleased with the court’s action to stay a lower court ruling.

“Arkansas law requires the Department of Correction to keep confidential all information that may lead to the identification of those who test, sell or supply the drug or drugs used in the execution process,” Rutledge spokesman Judd Deere said.

The state Department of Correction, represented by Rutledge, had sought an emergency stay after Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen’s order last week telling state officials to hand over records related to 100 vials of potassium chloride.

Little Rock attorney Steven Shults, arguing that the department had violated the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act by withholding such information, filed a lawsuit seeking the records.

Read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.