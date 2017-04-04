Attorneys cut mine-spill claims

DENVER -- Economic damage from a Colorado mine waste spill caused by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may be far less than originally feared after attorneys drastically reduced some of the larger claims, The Associated Press has learned.

Farmers, business owners, residents and others initially said they suffered $1.2 billion in lost income, property damage and personal injuries from the 2015 spill at the Gold King Mine, which tainted rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

But the total now appears to be about $420 million. A single law firm that originally filed claims totaling $900 million for a handful of New Mexico property owners told the AP it had lowered their claims to $120 million.

It's still uncertain whether the White House and Congress -- both now controlled by the GOP -- are willing to pay for any of the economic losses, even though Republicans were among the most vocal in demanding the EPA make good on the harm.

Under former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, the EPA said it was prohibited by law from doing so.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, has proposed cutting about $2.4 billion from the EPA's budget in fiscal 2018, leaving the prospects for compensation in doubt.

An EPA-led contractor crew inadvertently released 3 million gallons of wastewater tainted with heavy metals from the mine, polluting the Animas and San Juan rivers. The crew was doing exploratory excavation work at the mine entrance in advance of a possible cleanup.

Stretches of waterways turned orange-yellow, and the rivers were temporarily off-limits for agriculture and water utilities, as well as fishing and boating -- important contributors to the area's recreational economy. The EPA has said water quality in the rivers has returned to pre-spill conditions.

American Indian reservations along the rivers also were affected.

The EPA said it received 73 claims for economic damage or personal injuries. The AP obtained copies of the claims through an open records request, although many details were redacted.

The Albuquerque, N.M., law firm Will Ferguson & Associates filed claims totaling $900 million for about a dozen residents of Aztec, a town of about 6,100 on the Animas River in northwestern New Mexico. The residents say the contaminated water damaged their wells, soil and plumbing and caused health problems including chronic intestinal pain, rashes and memory loss.

Will Ferguson, the firm's managing partner, said the $900 million represented an opening position, and the attorneys never expected to recover that much.

Kedar Bhasker, another lawyer with the firm, said the claims were refiled in December. Bhasker called the lower amount "more reasonable."

In January, the EPA was still using the $1.2 billion total for all the claims, which didn't reflect the law firm's revisions. EPA officials didn't immediately provide an explanation in response to emails seeking comment.

The other claims ranged from river guides asking for a few hundred dollars in lost wages to the Navajo Nation seeking $162 million for environmental and health monitoring, among other things. New Mexico asked for $130 million in lost taxes and other revenue.

Ten tourist-dependent businesses filed claims, saying they lost money when travelers stayed away. Farmers and ranchers said crops died because the river couldn't be used to irrigate and that they had extra expenses from hauling untainted water to livestock.

Some property owners said the value of their land plummeted because of the stigma attached to the spill.

The EPA has acknowledged responsibility for the spill but said in January that federal law prevents it from paying the claims because of sovereign immunity, which prohibits most lawsuits against the government.

