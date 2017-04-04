Baseball: Naturals roster combines experience with youth

SPRINGDALE -- Vance Wilson attended a game at Kaufman Stadium last September and watched with pride as seven of his former Northwest Arkansas Naturals donned Kansas City Royals uniforms.

He's now hoping to send the next wave of prospects to the Major League club as season 10 of Northwest Arkansas Naturals baseball begins this week.

"It's a great challenge," Wilson said at the Naturals' media day on Monday afternoon. "I'm really glad those guys have graduated out of here and the next wave's coming."

This year's Naturals include a mix of familiar faces and new ones. Corner infielders Mauricio Ramos and Frank Schwindel both return to Northwest Arkansas, despite each being named Texas League mid-season All-Stars a year ago. Ramos, who also played for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic, ranked second in the league in hits (139) and third in batting average (.288).

Schwindel ranked third among Royals' minor leaguers with 20 home runs and fifth with 70 RBIs.

Ramos said his focus will be to continue to improve.

"Things happen; if I'm back here, I will keep working to do my best and not think about 'I'm here again,'" Ramos said. "If I'm here, it's because God gave me the opportunity to play here."

Wilson acknowledged both probably did enough to earn a promotion to Triple-A but also pointed out there are talented guys playing similar positions already in Omaha. Newcomer Donnie Dewees, acquired in the offseason in a trade from the Chicago Cubs for former Naturals pitcher Alec Mills, also brings some excitement.

"I think you're gonna fall in love with this kid," Wilson said of Dewees. "The way he plays, the way he battles. It's gonna rub off on those other guys. You add a guy like Donnie at the top of our order. We haven't really had that true-lead-off type guy.

"To be able to bring guys back like Ramos and Schwindel, even Samir Duenez who spent some time here. Zane Evans and Parker Morin's coming back to us. I really like the way our offense lines up."

Duenez, who won't turn 21 until June, drove in a combined 100 runs over three different levels last season. He played the final 14 games of the regular-season in Northwest Arkansas and drove in seven runs during the Naturals' playoff run to the Texas League Championship Series.

Wilson said Duenez must improve defensively, but he's worked hard in the offseason.

"He did a good job in Major League camp and carried that to minor league camp kinda cleaning up the defense," Wilson said. "Our job now is to make sure it plays in the games. He's going to play a ton at first base. Obviously, his bat's gonna climb fast. We've gotta make sure the defense does, too."

Oft-injured Kyle Zimmer, a former first-round pick in 2012 and rated as the No. 1 prospect in the Royals' system in 2013 and 2014, could lead the pitching staff. He is joined in the rotation by the trio of Corey Ray, Matt Tenuta and Zach Lovvorn, who all pitched at Class A-advanced Wilmington, last season.

"I know Kyle is relieved to finally figured out what the issue with his shoulder was," Wilson said. "Zach reminds of a little bit of Greg Holland. He's a little shorter, but he's a bulldog. He's got good velocity and competes well. Corey Ray, he's got obviously high-end stuff. I think what he has to do is kinda like what (Jacob) Junis did last year and be a little more aggressive on the intent, and when he does that, his stuff plays up."

Lovvorn, a right-hander, will start on the mound in the season opener Thursday as the Naturals play host to San Antonio. First pitch is scheduled for 6:25 p.m.

Sports on 04/04/2017