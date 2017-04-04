Benintendi hits three-run shot as Red Sox win opener

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox bid farewell to a legend at the end of last season. This season opened with a big day for one of their rising stars.

Rookie Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit a three-run home run that capped a five-run fifth inning, and the Red Sox began their post-David Ortiz era by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 in Monday's opener.

Ortiz retired after last season after helping the Red Sox win three World Series titles, their first since 1918.

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (1-0) gave up 3 runs and 6 hits in 61/3 innings while striking out five. Craig Kimbrel retired Starling Marte on a game-ending popup with two on for the save.

"That was awesome," Benintendi said. "We're all excited to start playing games that actually matter. It was a fun experience."

What Red Sox Manager John Farrell said has impressed him most about the 22-year-old during his short time in the majors is the lack of panic. Benintendi homered on a 98 mph fastball on a 2-2 count.

"He sees the ball extremely well and has a true understanding of the strike zone," Farrell said. "A pretty special young player."

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 4, MARLINS 2 Adam Lind's first swing as a member of the Nationals resulted in a pinch-hit, go-ahead, two-run home run in the seventh inning, and Bryce Harper went deep on opening day for the fifth time in his young career, leading host Washington past Miami. Stephen Strasburg (1-0) earned the victory, allowing 2 runs and 6 hits in 7 innings, pitching out of the stretch the whole way. It was his return to action after missing last September and the playoffs with a right elbow injury. Matt Wieters singled ahead of Lind's drive off David Phelps (0-1) that made it 3-2.

METS 6, BRAVES 0 Noah Syndergaard struck out seven over six sharp innings in his first opening day start for host New York before leaving with a blister, Asdrubal Cabrera snapped a seventh-inning tie with a single and the Mets broke through following a pivotal replay reversal at the plate in which Wilmer Flores initially was called out.

ROCKIES 7, BREWERS 5 Bud Black won his debut as Colorado manager, and Greg Holland got a save in his first game with the Rockies at host Milwaukee. Mark Reynolds homered, had three RBI and scored the tying run in a two-run seventh following two defensive lapses by Milwaukee.

PHILLIES 4, REDS 3 Cesar Hernandez opened Philadelphia's season with a home run on host Cincinnati's eighth pitch, and Jeremy Hellickson drove in a run with his first career triple.

DODGERS 14, PADRES 3 Joc Pederson hit a grand slam and host Los Angeles backed Clayton Kershaw with a franchise-record four home runs on opening day. Kershaw (1-0) allowed 2 runs -- 1 earned -- and 2 hits in 7 innings, struck out 8 and walked none.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 3, BLUE JAYS 2 Mark Trumbo homered off Jason Grilli (0-1) with two outs in the 11th inning for host Baltimore in a rematch of last year's AL wild card playoff. Toronto won the wild card game 5-2 on an 11th-inning home run by Edwin Encarnacion. Tyler Wilson (1-0), the fourth Baltimore reliever, pitched one shutout inning in the 25th Camden Yards opener.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 1 Miguel Sano homered and drew the third bases-loaded walk during a dreadful seventh inning for visiting Kansas City's bullpen, and the Twins won an opener for the first time in nine years. Ervin Santana (1-0) gave up 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 3 over 7 innings. Matt Strahm (0-1) and Travis Wood (Bryant) allowed four runners while recording only one out.

INDIANS 8, RANGERS 5 Abraham Almonte singled in the go-ahead run in a three-run ninth as visiting Cleveland won the opener of its AL title defense. Making his first opening-day start for Texas, Yu Darvish had a 5-1 lead behind Rougned Odor, who homered twice and drove in four runs. Edwin Encarnacion tied the score at 5-5 with an eighth-inning home run off Matt Bush, and the Indians went ahead against Sam Dyson.

ASTROS 3, MARINERS 0 Dallas Keuchel (Razorbacks) allowed two hits over seven innings, Luke Gregerson and Ken Giles completed the three-hitter and host Houston won its fifth consecutive opener. George Springer became Houston's first player since Terry Puhl in 1980 to lead off the first game with a home run. Carlos Correa homered and drove in two runs. Felix Hernandez (0-1) allowed 2 runs and 5 hits while striking out 6 in 5 innings.

Sports on 04/04/2017