Business news in brief

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Former Volkswagen board Chairman Ferdinand Piech has agreed to sell the bulk of his substantial indirect stake in the company.

Piech held around 15 percent of Porsche Automobil Holding SE, a stake valued at around $1.2 billion.

The holding company that invests in automobile firms said in a statement Monday that Piech reached agreement to sell a "substantial part" of those shares to other members of the Porsche and Piech families.

The sale to insiders instead of an outside investor avoids weakening control over Volkswagen by members of the two families.

Piech served as Volkswagen chief executive officer from 1993 to 2002 and then as board chairman until he resigned after a dispute with family members in 2015, months before news broke that Volkswagen had equipped cars to cheat on U.S. diesel emissions tests.

LONDON -- Reckitt Benckiser, the British consumer goods company, said on Monday that it will conduct a strategic review of its French's Food Co. division, which includes French's mustard, Frank's Red Hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce and other condiments and flavorings.

The review, which could result in the sale of French's Food, follows several years in which Reckitt Benckiser has increasingly focused on consumer health products.

Other major food brands have become takeover targets in recent years as their parent companies look for ways to breathe new life into mature labels. Consumers are increasingly looking for higher-value or more exotic alternatives to the jars and bottles that have long filled kitchen cabinets. In February, Kraft Heinz offered to buy Unilever -- the parent company of Breyers, Lipton and Hellmann's -- for $143 billion, then rethought the deal and withdrew.

Reckitt Benckiser, which makes Durex condoms, Nurofen pain relievers and Scholl foot care products, agreed in February to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition, the maker of Enfamil baby formula, for $16.6 billion. That deal would significantly expand its sales in developing countries.

Reckitt Benckiser's food business generated only about $515 million in sales last year and belongs to a part of the company that has posted slower sales growth than its health and hygiene businesses. The company overall reported revenue of about $12.4 billion, in 2016.

"French's Food is a truly fantastic business with great brands, people and a history of outperformance," Reckitt Benckiser said in a news release. "It is nevertheless noncore to [Reckitt Benckiser]. We have therefore decided to initiate a strategic review of food where we will explore all options for this great business."

BETHESDA, Md. -- Marriott International Inc. said it sold the Westin Maui Resort & Spa for about $317 million as part of a plan to dispose of real estate acquired in the merger with Starwood Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Marriott, the world's biggest hotel company, will continue to manage the 759-room oceanfront property in Hawaii. The buyer is a venture among funds managed by Trinity Investments LLC and Oaktree Capital Management, Marriott said in a statement Monday.

"The sale demonstrates the strength of the Westin brand and reaffirms our commitment to our asset-light strategy as we continue our merger integration," Leeny Oberg, chief financial officer of Bethesda, Md.-based Marriott, said in the statement. The company's $14 billion takeover of Starwood was completed in September.

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa stretches across 12 acres on Ka'anapali Beach. The property includes two 12-story buildings, the larger of which was recently renovated. The second tower will be refurbished by the new owners as part of the deal.

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Tesla Inc. market capitalization zoomed past Ford Motor Co. as investors bet Elon Musk can deliver on ambitious growth targets pegged to the mass-market Model 3 that will roll out later this year.

Shares of the electric-carmaker climbed as much as 5.7 percent a day after beating analysts' estimates by reporting shipments of 25,000 cars and SUVs in the first quarter. Its market value is now at about $47.6 billion, $2.7 billion more than Ford. Tesla has supplanted Ford even though it delivered fewer than 80,000 vehicles globally last year, compared with 6.7 million from Ford, the second-biggest automaker in the country behind General Motors Co.

"I don't know if people want electric cars, but people want Tesla," Ben Kallo, an analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co., said by phone. "I'm not an Elon Musk worshiper, but people who would normally buy a Porsche are buying Teslas right now."

Ford, which reported net income over the last five years totaling $26 billion, towers over Tesla on most metrics. Tesla lost $2.3 billion during the same five-year span. Revenue was $151.8 billion last year for Ford, compared with Tesla's $7 billion.

"It's mind-boggling that a company that has the global breadth and depth that Ford has is suddenly valued at less than or equal to Tesla," said Dave Sullivan, an analyst at researcher AutoPacific Inc. "It does not compute."

Tesla sold about 40,697 vehicles in the U.S. last year, according to an estimate by researcher IHS Markit. Ford delivers that many F-Series trucks about every three weeks.

BERLIN -- Scientists in Germany have for the first time mapped the entire genome of rye, a cereal known for its hardy properties.

Eva Bauer, a plant researcher at the Technical University of Munich and lead author of the study, says rye has received less attention than wheat, barley and corn, which are more widely cultivated.

This meant there was less funding from industry to sequence the rye genome, which is about 2½ times the size of the human genome.

Bauer said Monday that rye's ability to cope with droughts, poor soil and resist frost -- which makes it popular in the colder climates of Central and Eastern Europe -- is of particular interest for future research.

The draft genome will be made freely available to scientists worldwide.

