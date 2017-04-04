This date in baseball

1974 In his first at-bat, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hit a three-run home run off Cincinnati’s Jack Billingham, the 714th of his career, tying Babe Ruth’s record. The Braves had considered keeping Aaron on the bench for the season-opening series in Cincinnati so he could attempt to tie the record four days later in Atlanta. But Commissioner Bowie Kuhn would not allow it and ordered the Braves to put Aaron into the lineup for at least two of the three games. The Reds defeated the Braves 7-6 in 11 innings before a crowd of 52,000 at Riverfront Stadium.

1988 George Bell became the first player to hit three home runs on opening day, leading the Toronto Blue Jays past the Kansas City Royals 5-3. Bell, bitter throughout spring training with his move to designated hitter, homered three times in that role off Bret Saberhagen.

1994 Tuffy Rhodes of the Chicago Cubs hit three home runs off Dwight Gooden in a 12-8 loss to the New York Mets on opening day at Wrigley Field. Rhodes became the second player to homer three times in an opener.

1998 Mark McGwire tied Willie Mays’ National League record by hitting a home run in each of his first four games of the season. McGwire launched a towering three-run shot in the sixth inning of an 8-6 victory over the San Diego Padres.

1999 Major league baseball opened in Mexico for the first time. The Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-2 in the first season opener outside the United States and Canada.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS Miguel Almonte, 24; Martin Perez, 26; Cameron Maybin, 30; Odrisamer Despaigne, 30; Louis Coleman, 31.