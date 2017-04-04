Blast in St. Louis launches boiler, kills 3 people

An explosion Monday launched a van-sized boiler through the roof a St. Louis box company and slammed much of it down onto a laundry business across the street, killing three people and injuring four others, authorities said.

One person died in the blast about 8 a.m. at the Loy-Lange Box Co. and two others were killed when a large piece of the boiler crashed into the nearby Faultless Healthcare Linen building's office area, Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said.

The explosion appears to have been an accident, but investigators were trying to pinpoint what caused the cast iron boiler -- estimated to weigh a ton to a ton and a half -- to explode, Jenkerson said. The blast occurred in a largely industrial area of south St. Louis.

Two injured victims were in critical condition, and one was undergoing surgery, Jenkerson said. The injured include a linen company worker who was found pinned beneath the boiler, which Jenkerson said was roughly 4 feet in diameter and 10 feet long. The boiler was used to produce steam to power the box company's equipment.

The boiler was still hot when rescuers arrived, the fire chief said, noting that the equipment traveled up to 500 feet. None of the victims' names have been released.

A third building was damaged when a piece of pipe about 8 feet long linked to the explosion went through its roof, Jenkerson said. Other debris was found on the street.

Investigators will review the boiler's inspection and maintenance records, though "it appears just to be a commercial accident," Jenkerson said. Investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration were on the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was working on the boiler at the time of the blast.

