Former Arkansas police chief pleads innocent in man's fatal shooting

BENTONVILLE -- A former police chief pleaded innocent Monday to shooting a man to death.

Grant Hardin, 48, of Garfield is charged with capital murder, which is punishable with a death sentence or life imprisonment without parole. Hardin appeared at his arraignment before Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Hardin is accused of killing James Appleton, 59.

Shane Wilkinson, Hardin's attorney, told the judge he explained to his client his rights and the minimum and maximum punishments he could face.

The judge asked Hardin how he pleaded to the charge.

"Not guilty," Hardin loudly said.

Hardin is accused of acting with deliberation and premeditation in purposefully killing Appleton, according to court documents.

Hardin wasn't wearing a jail uniform at Monday's proceedings. The judge previously granted Wilkinson's motion requesting Hardin be allowed to dress in civilian clothing for his court appearances.

Gateway Mayor Andrew Tillman, who was Appleton's brother-in-law, was on the phone with him when he was fatally shot Feb. 23, according to court documents. Appleton worked for the city of Gateway.

Appleton was shot in the head while sitting in his parked truck.

A witness told deputies he saw a white car behind Appleton's truck, according to the affidavit. The man said he saw the driver of the car and said he heard a loud bang after passing the two vehicles, according to court documents. The man said he turned around and saw Appleton's body in his truck, according to the affidavit.

The man told police the driver of the car was Hardin, according to court documents. The man said he had known Hardin all of his life and Hardin worked for the Gateway Police Department, according to the affidavit.

County records show Hardin served two terms as constable for Benton County District 1 from 2009-10 and 2013-14. Hardin was hired Jan. 31, 2016, as Gateway's police chief and resigned in May. Frank Hackler Jr. was mayor at the time, and he resigned Aug. 9. Tillman was appointed to replace Hackler.

Hardin also worked for Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Fayetteville, according to Dina Tyler, the agency's deputy director of communications and public affairs.

An omnibus hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 19.

Hardin is being held without bail in the Benton County jail.

Metro on 04/04/2017