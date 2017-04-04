Hogs 'serious contender' for highly touted offensive lineman

Arkansas helped its chances of landing highly recruited offensive lineman Owen Condon after hosting him and his mother for an unofficial visit Saturday.

He hit it off with Coach Bret Bielema, offensive line coach Kurt Anderson and strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert during the trip.

“Some of the highlights were definitely just the personalities of the coaches, especially Coach B and Coach Anderson,” said Condon, who was accompanied by his mother. “I really enjoyed the meetings I had with them and the meeting I had with Coach Herb.”

Condon, 6-7, 315 pounds, of Oklahoma City (Okla.) Bishop McGuinness has 18 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Georgia, Houston, Arizona State, TCU, Oklahoma State and others. He was impressed with Herbert’s knowledge.

“He's a pretty intense guy, but he knows his stuff,” said Condon, who’s from Fort Meyers, Fla., and grew up a Gators fan.

The Hogs plan to sign two or three offensive linemen in the 2018 class. Fayetteville offensive lineman Ty Clary has agreed to be a blue shirt and will count toward the class.

Condon was in Fayetteville to watch the Hogs defeat Florida 31-10 in the fall and was taken aback by the vocal crowd. He plans to make his college decision during the summer before the start of his senior season.

“Arkansas is definitely a serious contender and a place I could see myself at,” Condon said.