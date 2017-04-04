Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, April 04, 2017, 4:23 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez dine at Little Rock steakhouse, owner says

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 3:56 p.m.

Actress Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez made a stop at a Little Rock steakhouse when they came to Arkansas on Monday night, according to a Facebook post.

The couple ate at Arthur’s Prime Steakhouse, where the restaurant’s owner, Jerry Barakat, took a photo with the two celebrities. He posted the photo on social media, where it was shared more than 300 times.

Commenters wished that they had been invited to dinner and asked Barakat why the duo was visiting Little Rock. Barakat replied that the two wanted to enjoy Rodriguez’s favorite steak at his favorite restaurant.

This isn’t the first visit to the Natural State for either star. Lopez visited Little Rock when she was a judge on American Idol and Rodriguez has had business dealings with local car tycoon Steve Landers.

