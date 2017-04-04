Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, April 04, 2017, 2:51 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Jury convicts man of raping girlfriend when he was angry she smoked their last cigarette

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:57 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man has been convicted of repeatedly raping his then-girlfriend after he became angry that she smoked their last cigarette.

The Providence Journal reported that the attorney general's office says a Superior Court jury convicted 36-year-old Leopoldo Belen of Woonsocket of four counts of first-degree sexual assault for the April 2014 attack.

Prosecutors say Belen violently assaulted the then-21-year-old woman, who fled the Woonsocket apartment wearing only a bed sheet. A neighbor called 911.

Belen is accused in a separate case of beating 78-year-old Delor Cabral to death during a home invasion in 2013. Authorities have said that Cabral, a landlord, was trying to defend one of his tenants from being robbed.

Belen has pleaded not guilty to 13 charges. His lawyer didn't immediately comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Jury convicts man of raping girlfriend when he was angry she smoked their last cigarette

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online