Tuesday, April 04, 2017, 7:06 a.m.

Little Rock shooting leaves 1 man dead

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Photos by Ryan Tarinelli

Little Rock police are investigating a fatal shooting late Monday night, the city's 16th homicide of the year.

Officers were called out to a shooting at 4300 Bruno Road at 9:59 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the upper body, said police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan. The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

McClanahan said police detained a person of interest on Baseline Road. The shooting, he said, appeared to be a "domestic-related" homicide.

Metro on 04/04/2017

Print Headline: Little Rock shooting leaves 1 man dead

