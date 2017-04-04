Man robbed at gunpoint of cash, SUV while backing into parking space at Little Rock apartment complex

A 32-year-old Little Rock man was robbed at gunpoint as he backed into a parking space at a Little Rock apartment complex.

It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday at Spring Valley Apartments, 8701 Interstate 30, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim told investigators he was backing his 1997 Ford Explorer into a space when he looked up and saw a man pointing a gun at him.

The gunman forced the man from the vehicle and drove off with it and the victim's cash, the report said.

The carjacker is described as a black man who stood about 6 feet tall, weighed around 160 pounds and was wearing black pants and a black hoodie with white writing on it.

A purple "box-shaped Chevy car" that the victim saw drive by the area before the robbery may be involved, the police report noted.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The carjacking comes less than two weeks after a March 24 double-shooting at the same apartment complex where both victims died.