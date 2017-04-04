Meal-fraud prosecutors wrap up case

Federal prosecutors rested their case Monday afternoon in the trial of two people accused of bilking millions of dollars out of a federally funded, state-administered feeding program for poor children.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Jana Harris, Allison Bragg and Cameron McCree focused their last day of testimony on Anthony Leon Waits, 38, who witnesses said invited them to use the address of his North Little Rock car repair shop to support false reimbursement claims that they fed hundreds of children at the site.

The witnesses testified that they didn't feed children nor know anything about operating a feeding program, when Waits approached them about signing up as sponsors through the state Department of Human Services. They said Waits' wife, Gladys Waits, worked at the state Department of Human Services, and that Anthony Waits told them that she would help them fill out their applications and make sure they got approved to begin submitting claims and receiving "reimbursement" checks.

As long as the numbers of children reported fed at each approved site didn't exceed the number that had been projected when the sites were approved, neither the state nor federal government questioned the claims, testified Mark Speight, a senior program specialist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service who previously worked for the state.

Waits and Jacqueline Mills, 41, of Helena-West Helena are in their second week of trial on allegations that they participated in a conspiracy to defraud two programs for children -- a summer feeding program and an after-school program for at-risk youths in low-income areas. Prosecutors say the conspiracy operated for about three years beginning in August 2011.

Mills, who was a sponsor for 34 feeding sites in the Eastern District of Arkansas, is also charged with bribery and money laundering. The bribery counts accuse her of paying bribes to Gladys Waits and Tonique Hatton of North Little Rock, another former DHS employee who, like Gladys Waits, admitted to being a gatekeeper for the scheme by approving sponsors, feeding sites and claims that she knew were false.

James Franklin Jr. of Marianna testified Monday that he received about $380,000 after joining the scheme at Anthony Waits' request and that he paid Waits roughly 40 percent of that money, or about $150,000 -- always in cash.

Under cross-examination by Anthony Waits' attorney, Willard Proctor Jr., Franklin admitted to lying to federal agents when he was first questioned, by telling them that Waits had never paid him. Franklin said he also at first denied that he had inflated the number of children he fed at sites in Brinkley and Hughes, from actual numbers of about 25 children a day combined to more than 200 children at each location.

When he talked to agents a second time with a different account of what happened, he had an attorney with him. He pleaded guilty, and was sentenced in January to two years in prison.

Franklin testified that Gladys Waits taught him how to submit false claims and that he continued to file the claims after she left the department in October 2013. He said that while he was involved in the feeding program scheme from September 2013 through September 2014, he also witnessed other people who had been recruited by Anthony Waits hand stacks of cash to Waits.

Christopher Nichols of North Little Rock, whose father is Anthony Waits' brother, testified that he never even signed up to be a sponsor, but became reluctantly involved in the scheme in 2013 at the urging of his uncle. He has pleaded guilty to being part of the conspiracy and said he received about $300,000 during that year and part of 2014.

Nichols said he was 22 when his uncle called to encourage him to start a feeding program, and then Gladys Waits got on the phone and "said they'd help me get a program started. I was like, 'OK.'"

He said his aunt and uncle took him to a bank to set up an account for his program, which he called Vision For Success and which he claimed to operate out of the same building as his uncle's auto repair shop. When the bank told him that he needed to establish a limited liability corporation, he said, Anthony Waits called a friend, Dortha Harper, who took Nichols to the secretary of state's office that day to incorporate the business. Harper, of England, has also pleaded guilty in the case.

Nichols testified that after filing a few false claims with the Waitses' help, he used some of the money he received to purchase eight laptop computers, as well as food and milk, again with his aunt and uncle's help. But he said no children ever showed up to eat, and, "about November, I knew something wasn't right."

He said he asked his uncle about the lack of attendance, and, "He's like, 'Don't worry about it.' He said he was going to print some flyers," but none were ever printed or distributed.

Nichols testified that his agreement with his uncle was to give half the money he received to his uncle, but in reality, "most of it went to Anthony Waits."

He explained that Anthony Waits would frequently ask for thousands of dollars, and, "he being my uncle," he couldn't refuse.

When asked later to participate in a summer program as well, Nichols said he balked, and his uncle told him, "You're just like your daddy, being scared."

Among the other people who testified Monday was Reuben Nims, 53, who pleaded guilty a year ago, admitting he received more than $180,000 by submitting false claims under the name Blessed Thru Success, which he claimed to operate as a nonprofit organization out of an office at North Rodney Parham Road and West Markham Street. Nims claimed to feed up to 300 children at a time at the site, but admitted no children were ever fed.

Nims said his sister-in-law, Gladys Waits, approved him as a sponsor, and that he handed over much of the money he received to Anthony Waits.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m. today in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge James Moody.

