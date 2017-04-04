Neighbors reaches out to signee Macy Weaver after introduction

Arkansas women’s basketball Coach Mike Neighbors reached out to center signee Macy Weaver shortly after being introduced as the Razorbacks’ new coach this afternoon.

“He seems super nice and is really excited to see what the program has,” Weaver said. “He’s very positive about all of it and can’t wait to bring it up and rebuild it.”

Weaver, 6-3 of Stillman Valley High School in Illinois picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Missouri, Northwestern, Kansas State and others about a year ago.

She and Neighbors discussed setting up an in-home visit in the near future.

“He wants to come meet my family maybe at my dining room table and living room and really see how I am and see really how my whole family is and get to know me,” she said.

“I know it will be before my graduation and I will graduate May 14.”

Weaver finished up her career as the all-time leader in scoring with 1,506 points and rebounds with 1,286 at Stillman. She also set a school record with 445 block shots.

Neighbors led Washington to two Sweet 16 trips and a Final Four appearance in four years. The Huskies set a school record with 29 wins this season while also setting attendance records, including a sellout.

She has an aunt and uncle living in Springdale. Francie is an Arkansas graduate, and Dave is a brother of Weaver’s father. Weaver said she and her family have researched Neighbors.

“We have really have been reading about him and figuring out who he is and how he is and how he coaches,” Weaver said. “I’m super excited about all that and him having the ability to turn a program around. I’m super excited about that.”

Weaver’s high school coach has been a reader of Neighbor’s newsletter the last two years.

“For him to say he’s super excited, it just makes me pumped up even more because I know it’s going to be great,” Weaver said. “I’m excited to see what he’s going to turn me into.”