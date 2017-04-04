Caterpillar cuts in Illinois, adds in NLR

Caterpillar will close a plant in Aurora, Ill., putting 800 employees out of work and adding 150 positions in North Little Rock.

Caterpillar said in January it was considering moving production of some of its medium wheel loaders from Aurora to North Little Rock. Caterpillar is based in Peoria, Ill.

Caterpillar has about 300 employees in North Little Rock, where motor graders are made, said Lisa Miller, a company spokesman.

The jobs will be added over time, since the transition out of Aurora is expected to take until the end of 2018, Miller said.

Caterpillar laid off 60 employees at its North Little Rock plant in August. The $140 million plant on Faulkner Lake Road opened in 2010 with about 600 employees making an average annual income of about $44,000.

Caterpillar shares fell 49 cents, or 0.53 percent, to close Monday at $92.72.

-- David Smith

Uniti reports CEO's income $5.1M in '16

Kenneth Gunderman, chief executive officer for Uniti Group, earned $5.1 million last year, the Little Rock based firm said in its proxy statement.

Uniti Group formerly was Communications Sales & Leasing.

Gunderman had a salary of $700,000 last year. He also earned $3 million in stock awards and $1.4 million in other income.

Uniti's three other highest-paid executives and their income for last year were Mark Wallace, chief financial officer, $1.6 million; Daniel Heard, general counsel, $1.2 million; and Ronald Mudry, executive vice president, about $700,000.

Uniti's annual meeting will be on May 11 via a live webcast. Stockholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Uniti shares fell 20 cents, or 0.77 percent, to close Monday at $25.65.

-- David Smith

Arkansas index falls 5.82; 15 stocks lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 5.82 to 340.27 on Monday.

All but three stocks lost ground.

Deltic Timber fell 5 percent in heavy volume and Dillard's Inc. shares fell 3.3 percent in active volume.

Home BancShares declined 2.6 percent in heavy trading.

Bear State Financial rose 2.3 percent in light trading.

Total volume for the index was 20 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 04/04/2017