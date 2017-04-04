Part of state at risk for severe storms, National Weather Service says

TULSA, Okla. — Springtime storms are again putting parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma at risk for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center says the greatest chance Tuesday for bad weather is along the Interstate 44 corridor in northeast Oklahoma, though Northwest Arkansas could also see some storms.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says damaging hails and "locally intense wind gusts" are possible, along with a limited tornado risk.

Northwest Arkansas is listed as being under a slight risk for severe storms, while a marginal risk exists for some points further southeast.

The storms are expected to intensify as the system moves out of the region. The Storm Prediction Center says a severe thunderstorm outbreak is possible Wednesday in the Southeast, including the Atlanta area.